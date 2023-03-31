Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Friday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from GBX 2,200 to GBX 2,400. The company traded as high as $32.03 and last traded at $31.91, with a volume of 14052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.41.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays upped their target price on Burberry Group from GBX 2,050 ($25.19) to GBX 2,245 ($27.58) in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Societe Generale lowered Burberry Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 2,200 ($27.03) to GBX 2,330 ($28.63) in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 2,200 ($27.03) to GBX 2,310 ($28.38) in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC downgraded Burberry Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Burberry Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,134.56.

Burberry Group Stock Up 1.6 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.48 and a 200 day moving average of $25.40.

Burberry Group Company Profile

Burberry Group Plc operates as a holding company, manufactures, designs and distributes apparels and accessories under the Burberry brand. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Wholesale, and Licensing. The Retail and Wholesale segment sells luxury goods through Burberry mainline stores, concessions, outlets, and digital commerce, as well as Burberry franchisees and department stores.

