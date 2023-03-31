Busey Wealth Management Acquires 2,135 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Busey Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 53.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 27,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 5,217 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $99.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.43 and a 200 day moving average of $99.93. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $74.02 and a fifty-two week high of $113.53.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $40.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 6.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 15.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PSX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gregory Hayes purchased 10,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $97.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,937.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,397,727.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

