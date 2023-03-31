Busey Wealth Management Cuts Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Busey Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,321 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,830 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bray Capital Advisors raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 333.3% in the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 1,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 86.4% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EPD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.83.

In other news, CEO Aj Teague bought 11,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.15 per share, with a total value of $300,542.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,491,895 shares in the company, valued at $62,671,159.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 32.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $25.75 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $22.90 and a fifty-two week high of $28.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $55.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.10.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.74 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 9.43%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 78.40%.

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

