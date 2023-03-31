Busey Wealth Management Decreases Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Busey Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 103.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of KMB stock opened at $133.01 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $108.74 and a twelve month high of $144.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. The company has a market capitalization of $44.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.39.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.03. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 264.67%. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 82.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.50.

About Kimberly-Clark

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.