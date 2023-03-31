Busey Wealth Management Decreases Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Busey Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 103.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Kimberly-Clark Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of KMB stock opened at $133.01 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $108.74 and a twelve month high of $144.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. The company has a market capitalization of $44.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.39.
Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 82.52%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.50.
About Kimberly-Clark
Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.
