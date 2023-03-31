Busey Wealth Management Has $1.10 Million Stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Busey Wealth Management lowered its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,138 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 123.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on RY. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Desjardins raised their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$148.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.50.

RY stock opened at $94.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.48. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $83.63 and a fifty-two week high of $113.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.09. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 18.77%. The firm had revenue of $11.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. Analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.992 per share. This represents a $3.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.32%.

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

