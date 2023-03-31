Busey Wealth Management Has $1.95 Million Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Busey Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 35,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 9,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 16,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Price Performance

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $69.58 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.72 and a 52-week high of $70.39. The company has a market cap of $94.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.17.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDLZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut Mondelez International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Mondelez International Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

