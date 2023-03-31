Busey Wealth Management Has $460,000 Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Busey Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,592 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 396.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 668.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 292 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Yum! Brands news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $510,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Yum! Brands news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $510,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.43, for a total transaction of $479,557.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,362,249.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on YUM shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.81.

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $129.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.63. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $103.96 and a one year high of $133.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.98.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.07%.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

