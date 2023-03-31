C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Short Interest Down 10.2% in March

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,920,000 shares, a decline of 10.2% from the February 28th total of 3,250,000 shares. Currently, 7.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 571,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.

C4 Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of C4 Therapeutics stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.14. 387,718 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 566,400. The company has a quick ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. C4 Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.99 and a 1-year high of $26.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.39.

Get C4 Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other C4 Therapeutics news, Director Utpal Koppikar purchased 5,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.60 per share, with a total value of $31,735.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,735.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 182.4% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in C4 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in C4 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in C4 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on CCCC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of C4 Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.33.

C4 Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for C4 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C4 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.