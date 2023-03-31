C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Short Interest Down 10.2% in March

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCCGet Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,920,000 shares, a decline of 10.2% from the February 28th total of 3,250,000 shares. Currently, 7.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 571,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Shares of C4 Therapeutics stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.14. 387,718 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 566,400. The company has a quick ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. C4 Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.99 and a 1-year high of $26.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.39.

In other C4 Therapeutics news, Director Utpal Koppikar purchased 5,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.60 per share, with a total value of $31,735.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,735.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 182.4% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in C4 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in C4 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in C4 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on CCCC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of C4 Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.33.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

