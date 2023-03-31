Cadogan Energy Solutions (LON:CAD) Trading Down 12.8%

Cadogan Energy Solutions PLC (LON:CAD – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 12.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.81 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.88 ($0.02). Approximately 4,721 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 54,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.15 ($0.03).

Cadogan Energy Solutions Stock Down 12.8 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2.09 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 20.73, a quick ratio of 10.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of £4.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.75 and a beta of 0.72.

About Cadogan Energy Solutions

Cadogan Petroleum plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and condensate in Ukraine. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Service; and Trading. The company holds working interest licenses in the Carpathian basin.

