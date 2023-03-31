Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) Short Interest Down 34.1% in March

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 186,600 shares, a decline of 34.1% from the February 28th total of 283,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 182,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Stock Performance

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,488. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $13.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.11.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities & Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. It seeks total return through capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield fixed income securities. The company was founded on April 17, 2002 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

