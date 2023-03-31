Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, a growth of 38.6% from the February 28th total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,242 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 2,739 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,228 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,438 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 109,060 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,140 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter.

Get Calamos Global Total Return Fund alerts:

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Price Performance

CGO traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.40. The stock had a trading volume of 44,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,215. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.65. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a one year low of $8.71 and a one year high of $14.92.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Announces Dividend

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.21%.

(Get Rating)

Calamos Global Total Return Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It seeks total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income by investing in a portfolio of equities, convertible securities, and high yield corporate bonds. The company was founded on March 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Global Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Global Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.