Caledonia Investments (LON:CLDN) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3,530.72

Caledonia Investments plc (LON:CLDN – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,530.72 ($43.38) and traded as low as GBX 3,310 ($40.67). Caledonia Investments shares last traded at GBX 3,315 ($40.73), with a volume of 33,543 shares trading hands.

Caledonia Investments Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 10.60 and a quick ratio of 10.12. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 512.80 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,529.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3,542.03.

About Caledonia Investments

Caledonia Investments plc is a self-managed investment trust company. It invests in private and public equity markets across the globe. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the FTSE All-Share Total Return Index. Caledonia Investments plc was founded in 1928 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

