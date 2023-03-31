Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates “Speculative Buy” Rating for Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP)

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their speculative buy rating on shares of Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 180 ($2.21) price target on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a house stock rating on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a research note on Saturday, March 25th.

Touchstone Exploration Price Performance

Shares of TXP opened at GBX 63 ($0.77) on Monday. Touchstone Exploration has a fifty-two week low of GBX 51 ($0.63) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 114 ($1.40). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 67.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 69.98. The stock has a market cap of £146.82 million, a PE ratio of 3,150.00 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.28, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Touchstone Exploration Company Profile

Touchstone Exploration Inc, an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company has interests in various private exploration mineral leasing properties; and two exploration blocks.

