Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) Shares Sold by Inlet Private Wealth LLC

Inlet Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 113,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cannae were worth $2,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Cannae by 145.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. increased its position in Cannae by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Cannae by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Cannae by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Cannae by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cannae Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of CNNE traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.95. 36,661 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,322. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.17 and its 200-day moving average is $21.93. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.11 and a 52 week high of $25.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Cannae Profile

Cannae ( NYSE:CNNE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.65. The company had revenue of $155.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.00 million. Cannae had a negative return on equity of 8.84% and a negative net margin of 64.66%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Cannae Holdings, Inc engages in the management and operation of a group of companies and investments. It operates through the following segments: Dun & Bradstreet, Optimal Blue, Restaurant Group, and Corporate and Other. The Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decision data and analytics. The Optimal Blue segment is involved in secondary market solutions and actionable data services.

