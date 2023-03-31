Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN)

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $8.00 target price on the stock.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novan in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Novan Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ NOVN opened at $1.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.20. Novan has a fifty-two week low of $0.79 and a fifty-two week high of $4.09.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novan
Novan Company Profile
Novan, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in leveraging nitric oxide’s natural antiviral and immunomodulatory mechanisms of action to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its products pipeline includes SB204, SB206, SB208, and SB414. The company was founded by Mark Schoenfisch and Nathan Stasko in 2006 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Novan (NOVN)
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
- Walmart Shares Jump on Evercore Analyst Upgrade
- Schwab’s Drop This Week Could Be The Opening Of The Year (Again)
- Put High-Yield Paychex, Inc. On Your Watchlist
- The Squeeze Is On For EVGo, Rally To Follow
Receive News & Ratings for Novan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.