Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN)

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novan in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Novan Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NOVN opened at $1.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.20. Novan has a fifty-two week low of $0.79 and a fifty-two week high of $4.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novan

Novan Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Novan by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 4,592 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novan by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 789,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after acquiring an additional 8,899 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Novan in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novan during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Novan by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 79,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. 20.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Novan, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in leveraging nitric oxide’s natural antiviral and immunomodulatory mechanisms of action to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its products pipeline includes SB204, SB206, SB208, and SB414. The company was founded by Mark Schoenfisch and Nathan Stasko in 2006 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

Featured Stories

