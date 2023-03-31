Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 100 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 226.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 85 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 390.9% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $379.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $359.69 and a 200 day moving average of $338.29. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $291.61 and a twelve month high of $429.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

