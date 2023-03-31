Capital Advantage Inc. Acquires 431 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Capital Advantage Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 0.4% of Capital Advantage Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Capital Advantage Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 172.9% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Field & Main Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 189.7% during the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.48. The company had a trading volume of 16,614,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,036,131. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.61 and a fifty-two week high of $75.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.51.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

