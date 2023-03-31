Capital Advantage Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Capital Advantage Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,365 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 3.9% of Capital Advantage Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Capital Advantage Inc. owned 0.29% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $17,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

MGV traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.57. 103,897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,270. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.80. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $89.38 and a 1-year high of $109.92.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

