Capital Financial Services LLC Reduces Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Capital Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Biogen accounts for about 1.8% of Capital Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Capital Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the third quarter worth approximately $126,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 44.9% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 39.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 29.9% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 6,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sivik Global Healthcare LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the third quarter worth approximately $2,670,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BIIB opened at $275.13 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.16 and a twelve month high of $311.88. The company has a market cap of $39.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.23.

Insider Transactions at Biogen

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.06, for a total transaction of $153,394.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,510.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on BIIB. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.00.

About Biogen

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

