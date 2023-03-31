Capital Financial Services LLC Reduces Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Capital Financial Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the period. Moderna accounts for about 2.9% of Capital Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Capital Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $2,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in Moderna by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth approximately $258,000. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth approximately $257,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Moderna stock opened at $147.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $56.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.70. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.03 and a 12 month high of $217.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.15.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.66 by ($1.05). The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 46.34% and a net margin of 43.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $11.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total transaction of $2,002,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,247,209 shares in the company, valued at $449,891,241.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total transaction of $2,002,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,247,209 shares in the company, valued at $449,891,241.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.43, for a total transaction of $62,621.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,302.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 492,337 shares of company stock valued at $82,574,632 over the last three months. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MRNA has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Securities cut Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $111.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.80.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

