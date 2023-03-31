Capital Financial Services LLC Sells 500 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Capital Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,150 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Capital Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 332,753 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $18,338,000 after purchasing an additional 87,870 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 19,627 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 194.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 573,342 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,475,000 after purchasing an additional 378,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 470.6% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64,217 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,861,000 after purchasing an additional 52,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DVN. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $84.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $82.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

Devon Energy Price Performance

In other news, CEO Richard E. Muncrief acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.28 per share, for a total transaction of $532,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,973,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,173,494.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director John E. Bethancourt acquired 3,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.06 per share, for a total transaction of $199,770.90. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 94,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,023,137.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Richard E. Muncrief bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.28 per share, for a total transaction of $532,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,973,977 shares in the company, valued at $105,173,494.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $49.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $44.03 and a twelve month high of $79.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.77. The firm has a market cap of $32.60 billion, a PE ratio of 5.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.33.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.09). Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 52.20%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Devon Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.3%. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 8.77%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.