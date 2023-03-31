Capital Financial Services LLC Trims Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Capital Financial Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Capital Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $4,909,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,871 shares in the company, valued at $4,464,115.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $4,909,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,871 shares in the company, valued at $4,464,115.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $277,232.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,438.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,445 shares of company stock worth $7,606,735 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Stock Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $194.21 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.48 and a twelve month high of $196.41. The company has a market cap of $98.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 27.27%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.6 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 51.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.68.

Analog Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.