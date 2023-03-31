Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Short Interest Update

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWCGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 338,300 shares, an increase of 39.5% from the February 28th total of 242,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 291,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Capital Southwest Price Performance

Shares of CSWC stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.78. The company had a trading volume of 322,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $614.48 million, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.10. Capital Southwest has a one year low of $16.28 and a one year high of $24.40.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWCGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $32.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.12 million. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 33.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Capital Southwest will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital Southwest Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This is a boost from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is 154.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSWC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on Capital Southwest from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Capital Southwest in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Capital Southwest from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital Southwest

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSWC. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capital Southwest during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Capital Southwest during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capital Southwest during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Capital Southwest during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Capital Southwest by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,143 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. 26.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

