CAPROCK Group Inc. Acquires 10,562 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 311.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,562 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 1.2% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 17,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,885,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 486.6% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 12,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Bio-Techne by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Bio-Techne by 11.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 86,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,582,000 after purchasing an additional 8,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Bio-Techne by 222.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 71,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,304,000 after purchasing an additional 49,300 shares in the last quarter. 23.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bio-Techne Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of TECH stock opened at $72.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The company has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.99, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.78. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1-year low of $68.00 and a 1-year high of $113.81.

Bio-Techne Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. This is an increase from Bio-Techne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.88%.

TECH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Bio-Techne from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Bio-Techne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $81.25 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Bio-Techne from $111.50 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on Bio-Techne to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bio-Techne presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.36.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

