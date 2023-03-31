CAPROCK Group Inc. Boosts Stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 231.5% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 16,597 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,450,000 after purchasing an additional 11,591 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 2,940 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 44,780 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransDigm Group

In other news, COO Jorge Valladares sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $755.78, for a total value of $24,184,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,313,580. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Sarah Wynne sold 180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $720.41, for a total value of $129,673.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,287. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jorge Valladares sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $755.78, for a total transaction of $24,184,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,313,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 284,393 shares of company stock valued at $209,059,496 in the last 90 days. 7.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TransDigm Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $734.87 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $499.63 and a 12 month high of $772.01. The stock has a market cap of $40.12 billion, a PE ratio of 49.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $727.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $642.23.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TDG. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $830.00 to $841.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $695.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $767.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $765.00 to $793.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $762.00.

TransDigm Group Profile

(Get Rating)

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

Featured Stories

