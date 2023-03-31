CAPROCK Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 60.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 50.0% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period.

Shares of IUSG opened at $87.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.43. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $76.95 and a twelve month high of $108.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.05.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

