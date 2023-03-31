CAPROCK Group Inc. Grows Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new position in Fiserv in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $113.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $70.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.03 and a 12 month high of $119.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.23.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback 75,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Fiserv from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 target price (up from $152.00) on shares of Fiserv in a report on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Fiserv from $123.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.14.

In other Fiserv news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at $10,840,815. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total value of $917,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 211,356 shares in the company, valued at $24,250,987.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,840,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,764,044 shares of company stock worth $180,072,098 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

