CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $835,000 Stock Position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lessened its stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TPL. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the third quarter worth $27,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the third quarter worth about $44,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 58.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of TPL stock opened at $1,694.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34 and a beta of 1.89. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 1 year low of $1,250.01 and a 1 year high of $2,739.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,827.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,101.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a $3.25 dividend. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. This is a boost from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.50%.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

