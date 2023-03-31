CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $991,000 Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $991,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on ITW. Vertical Research lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $259.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $232.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 0.7 %

In related news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total transaction of $14,809,337.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,868,130.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $58,039,716.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,592,274.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total value of $14,809,337.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,868,130.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $239.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $234.92 and its 200 day moving average is $219.92. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $173.52 and a one year high of $253.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $73.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.26). Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 87.15% and a net margin of 19.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.58%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

