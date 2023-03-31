CAPROCK Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 157.1% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Shares of MCHP opened at $82.78 on Friday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $54.33 and a twelve month high of $87.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $0.358 dividend. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.58.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

