CAPROCK Group Inc. Raises Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 33.7% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its holdings in Zoetis by 4.6% in the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Zoetis by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 1.6% in the third quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 4,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its holdings in Zoetis by 2.9% in the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.83.

Zoetis Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE ZTS opened at $164.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.61. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.15 and a 52 week high of $201.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $76.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.48, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.76.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

