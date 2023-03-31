CAPROCK Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Collective Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Eaton by 2.4% during the third quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 2,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 1.7% during the third quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of Eaton by 0.8% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ETN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Eaton from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on Eaton from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eaton in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Eaton from $173.00 to $197.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Eaton from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.00.

ETN stock opened at $169.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $67.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.13. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $122.50 and a twelve month high of $178.75.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 11.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.94%.

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total value of $398,280.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,291,899.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total transaction of $398,280.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,291,899.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 21,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.97, for a total value of $3,777,778.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,814,707.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,377 shares of company stock worth $5,864,193 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

