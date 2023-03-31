CAPROCK Group Inc. Sells 207 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lessened its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in CME Group in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in CME Group in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 65.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Price Performance

Shares of CME opened at $188.93 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.54 and a 52-week high of $247.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $182.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.01. The firm has a market cap of $67.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.41.

CME Group Increases Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 53.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 59.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CME shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on CME Group from $226.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on CME Group from $214.29 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on CME Group from $192.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on CME Group from $200.00 to $218.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.83.

CME Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Featured Articles

