Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Sold by Inlet Private Wealth LLC

Inlet Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 55.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,450 shares during the period. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CAH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 25.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,680,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,437,000 after acquiring an additional 5,896,875 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 880.8% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 5,043,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,619,000 after buying an additional 4,529,560 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 13,599.0% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,719,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,445,000 after buying an additional 2,699,819 shares during the period. Elliott Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Cardinal Health during the third quarter worth about $133,360,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 6,373.0% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,259,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,994,000 after buying an additional 1,240,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Cardinal Health in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.08.

Cardinal Health Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE CAH traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.12. 211,262 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,559,356. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.70 and a 1-year high of $81.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.92. The company has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.76.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $51.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.03 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 101.28% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.4957 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.33%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

