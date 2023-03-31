CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAXW) Short Interest Update

CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAXW – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CareMax stock. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC acquired a new position in CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAXW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 412,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000. CareMax accounts for about 0.3% of Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

CareMax Trading Up 16.8 %

NASDAQ CMAXW traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $0.48. 5,852 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,723. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.92. CareMax has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $2.16.

