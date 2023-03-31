Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Short Interest Up 14.4% in March

Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 669,900 shares, an increase of 14.4% from the February 28th total of 585,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 515.3 days.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CGJTF. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$203.00 to C$207.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$150.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$180.00 to C$172.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$195.00 to C$188.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$247.00 to C$231.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

OTCMKTS CGJTF traded up $5.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110. Cargojet has a 52 week low of $76.66 and a 52 week high of $153.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.05.

Cargojet, Inc provides air cargo transportation services. The firm provides aircrafts to customers on an adhoc charter basis operating between points in Canada, the USA and other international destinations. It also offers scheduled international routes for multiple cargo customers across North America, to the Caribbean, and to Europe.

