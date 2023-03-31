Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Acquires 136 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,719 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of ANSYS worth $13,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 629.3% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 420,103 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,137,000 after buying an additional 362,501 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 20.9% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,297,555 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $287,795,000 after acquiring an additional 224,235 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 483,554 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,983,000 after buying an additional 176,940 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in ANSYS by 221.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 234,529 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,120,000 after purchasing an additional 161,500 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in ANSYS by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 411,242 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,406,000 after acquiring an additional 143,099 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ANSYS

In other ANSYS news, SVP Janet Lee sold 984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total transaction of $295,505.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,384 shares in the company, valued at $7,322,759.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other ANSYS news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.82, for a total value of $1,187,877.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,990 shares in the company, valued at $8,000,241.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Janet Lee sold 984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total transaction of $295,505.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,322,759.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,262 shares of company stock worth $4,517,182 in the last quarter. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ANSYS Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:ANSS traded up $2.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $329.00. The stock had a trading volume of 220,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,423. The company has a market cap of $28.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.43, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.24. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $194.23 and a one year high of $330.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $289.31 and its 200-day moving average is $254.41.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $694.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.47 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 25.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on ANSYS from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of ANSYS from $248.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on ANSYS from $275.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on ANSYS from $200.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $289.27.

About ANSYS

(Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification. The company was founded by John A.

See Also

