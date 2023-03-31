Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Acquires 3,175 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 206,921 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the quarter. NIKE makes up about 1.0% of Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $24,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 27,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its holdings in NIKE by 821.1% in the 3rd quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $121.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,740,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,276,297. The stock has a market cap of $188.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.61, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.22 and a 52-week high of $139.86.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.48 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 35.98%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.19%.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry bought 557 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,577.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $7,466,412. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter B. Henry acquired 557 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on NKE. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $122.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.33.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.