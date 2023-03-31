Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 557,672 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,387 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $7,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 289,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 23,788 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 170,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after buying an additional 28,457 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 966,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,735,000 after buying an additional 119,108 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 24,566,817 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $295,539,000 after buying an additional 6,214,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 31,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 6,832 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $15.50 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $14.50 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.17.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Shares of HBAN stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.16. 6,447,481 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,966,957. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $9.94 and a 12-month high of $15.74. The company has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director David L. Porteous sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $1,200,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,303.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

