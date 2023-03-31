Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Buys 1,518 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,768 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up approximately 0.9% of Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $20,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cadence Bank lifted its holdings in Accenture by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Simmons Bank lifted its holdings in Accenture by 0.5% in the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 7,260 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Accenture by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,099 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Accenture by 9.0% in the third quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 449 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 2.7% during the third quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $282.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 907,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,381,910. The company has a market capitalization of $178.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.25. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.80 and a fifty-two week high of $345.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $271.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.99.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.59 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.00%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.25%.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total transaction of $155,974.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,060,265.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total value of $155,974.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,060,265.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.08, for a total transaction of $1,449,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,444 shares in the company, valued at $9,509,299.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,475 shares of company stock worth $10,225,149. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on ACN shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Cowen raised their price target on Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on Accenture from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.00.

Accenture Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.