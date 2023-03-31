Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Buys 627 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 212,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $10,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 107,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,436,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 56,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 8,180 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 382,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Finally, Whitcomb & Hess Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 393,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,927,000 after purchasing an additional 42,886 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of SPYG traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.03. The company had a trading volume of 873,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,059,095. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $47.91 and a 12-month high of $68.12. The company has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.55.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.