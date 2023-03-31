Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,773 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,236 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $9,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, WJ Interests LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.74.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

Starbucks Price Performance

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,910,954. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,910,954. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,658 shares of company stock worth $820,706 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $2.00 on Friday, hitting $103.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,998,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,122,415. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.10. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $110.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Starbucks

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.