Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $15.76 Million Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 198,009 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 652 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $15,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $408,331,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 25.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,320,455 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,134,897,000 after buying an additional 4,081,241 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at about $116,429,000. Third Point LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,710,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,436,517 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $213,476,000 after buying an additional 970,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

TJX traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,872,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,305,893. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.14 and its 200-day moving average is $75.00. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.69 and a 1 year high of $83.13.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.89. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 39.60%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TJX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on TJX Companies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.07.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

