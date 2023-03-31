Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $35.40 Million Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,875 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams comprises 1.5% of Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Sherwin-Williams worth $35,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHW. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHW traded up $4.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $221.96. 430,989 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,594,069. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $226.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.15. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $195.24 and a 52-week high of $285.00. The company has a market cap of $57.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.07.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 90.04%. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.35%.

Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,207 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $226.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,326.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 231,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,445,684.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total value of $607,090.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,145.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $226.70 per share, with a total value of $500,326.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,445,684.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHW has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Zelman & Associates cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.39.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

Featured Articles

