Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $7.50 Million Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 65,336 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $7,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,935,312 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,082,942,000 after purchasing an additional 99,264 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 32.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,220,247 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,853,671,000 after purchasing an additional 6,186,976 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,954,526 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,319,301,000 after purchasing an additional 40,740 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,775,836 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $416,738,000 after purchasing an additional 141,137 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in TE Connectivity by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,762,825 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $415,266,000 after buying an additional 1,363,669 shares during the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TE Connectivity Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TEL traded up $1.07 on Friday, hitting $130.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 475,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,817,074. The company has a market capitalization of $41.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.99. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $104.76 and a 1 year high of $138.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.24.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 13.85%. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is 32.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TEL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on TE Connectivity from $123.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.00.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.