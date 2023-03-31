Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Purchases 30,498 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 474,608 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,498 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $8,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Inlet Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 112,713 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after buying an additional 6,143 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 14,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 76,331 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 27,452 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $240,028.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,763.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $240,028.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,826 shares in the company, valued at $504,763.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $27,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,618.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KMI shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.55.

NYSE:KMI traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.41. The company had a trading volume of 4,232,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,950,334. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.95. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.77 and a 1 year high of $20.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 18th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the pipeline company to buy up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.38%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 99.11%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

