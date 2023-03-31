Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) PT Lowered to GBX 850 at Bank of America

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Bank of America from GBX 1,050 ($12.90) to GBX 850 ($10.44) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of CUK stock opened at $9.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.52. Carnival Co. & has a 52 week low of $5.43 and a 52 week high of $19.52.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 32.68% and a negative return on equity of 54.59%.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 107,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $1,186,878.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 286,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 14,712 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter worth $26,181,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 28,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 13,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 774.6% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 313,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 277,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.15% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Plc operates as a global cruise and vacation company. The firm offers holiday and vacation products to a customer base that is broadly varied in terms of cultures, languages and leisure-time preferences. It operates through the North America and Australia (NAA), Europe and Asia (EA), Cruise Support, and Tour and Other segments.

