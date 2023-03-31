Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) Short Interest Up 44.0% in March

Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 177,700 shares, an increase of 44.0% from the February 28th total of 123,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Carter Bankshares in a research report on Monday, December 5th.

Carter Bankshares Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CARE traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.00. The company had a trading volume of 189,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,080. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.85. Carter Bankshares has a 12 month low of $12.58 and a 12 month high of $18.83. The stock has a market cap of $334.88 million, a P/E ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Insider Activity

Carter Bankshares ( NASDAQ:CARE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $47.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.15 million. Carter Bankshares had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 27.55%. As a group, research analysts expect that Carter Bankshares will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jane Ann Davis sold 2,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $37,205.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,821.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in Carter Bankshares by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 11,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Carter Bankshares by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Carter Bankshares by 236.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Carter Bankshares by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Carter Bankshares by 249.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 37.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carter Bankshares Company Profile

Carter Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial financial products and services and insurance products. The company was founded by Worth Harris Carter, Jr. in 1974 and is headquartered in Martinsville, VA.

