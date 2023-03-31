Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Position Trimmed by Foster Group Inc.

Foster Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 44.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,454 shares during the quarter. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steph & Co. lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $215.41. 65,836 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,117. The company has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.10. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.40 and a 52 week high of $249.90.

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 18.02%. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is presently 12.64%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CASY. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $254.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.44.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

