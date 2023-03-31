Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLST) Short Interest Update

Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLST – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 20.5% from the February 28th total of 3,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Catalyst Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Stilwell Value LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $545,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Catalyst Bancorp by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Catalyst Bancorp by 1.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 309,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.01% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Bancorp Trading Down 1.2 %

CLST stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.50. 6,079 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,861. The company has a market capitalization of $60.84 million, a P/E ratio of 230.05 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Catalyst Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $13.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.79.

Catalyst Bancorp Company Profile

Catalyst Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CLST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.20 million for the quarter. Catalyst Bancorp had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 0.21%.

Catalyst Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Catalyst Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family residential first mortgage loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family residential mortgage loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and land loans, consumer loans, and other loans.

